The Marshall ISD Education Foundation on Tuesday celebrated the top 10 percent Marshall High School seniors during the annual banquet in their honor.
The 29 Marshall High School students who earned their way into the top 10 percent of their 2021 graduating class were honored Tuesday by the Foundation and each recognized the teacher that most influenced them to succeed.
The annual banquet also serves as a fundraiser event for the Foundation, which uses the money raised to award grants to Marshall ISD teachers to help with innovative learning tools in the classrooms — above and beyond what is provided by the district, state and federal funding.
The Foundation awards grants to Marshall ISD teachers in both the fall and spring semesters of each school year.
Marshall High School top 10 Percent students in rank order and the teachers they honored:
Valedictorian Cole M. Carlile recognized teacher Casey Broadus. Salutatorian Yadira Solache recognized teacher Heather Hill.
Senior Emily M Stampley recognized teacher Heather Hill. Senior Jim W. Weaver III recognized teacher Jerry Eagan.
Senior Hayden R. Kelehan recognized teacher Audrey Cato. Senior Jason L. Medina recognized teacher Janna Duck. Senior Abigail Vences recognized teacher Alli Shepperd.
Senior Shondalyn A. Moore recognized teacher Melissa Shaw. Senior Layla A. Rains recognized teacher Jerry Eagan. Senior Fabian Corona recognized teacher Crystal Walker. Senior Fernanda Martinez Landaverde recognized teacher Jeff Ford.
Senior Isaac M. Berryhill recognized teacher Remington Foster. Senior Osvaldo Ventura recognized teacher Amanda Skinner.
Senior Hannia J. Lerma recognized teacher Jeff Ford. Senior Brent M. Burris recognized teacher Candace Jamarik. Senior Lauren E. Huff recognized teacher Cristal Monzon-Hernandez. Senior Tristan C. Lessard recognized teacher Casey Broadus.
Senior Jocelyn Sanchez recognized teacher Erica Hervey. Senior Estrella G. Montes recognized teacher Mark Windham. Senior Bryan Saucedo-Garcia recognized teacher Tyrone Robinson. Senior Kaylee G. Dorough recognized teacher Janna Duck.
Senior Yareli I. Miranda recognized teacher Amanda Skinner. Senior Keven Saucedo-Garcia recognized teacher Crystal Walker.
Senior Learondra Z. Reese recognzied teacher Erica Hervey. Senior John R. Mottershaw recognized teacher Tyler Day.
Senior Leili L. Morales recognized teacher Audrey Cato. Senior Mayra Mederos recognized teacher Irene Carpenter. Senior Yasmin D. Vera recognized teacher Jamie Jones and senior Isabel C. Duran recognized teacher Baily Atchley.