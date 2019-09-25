The Marshall ISD Education Foundation is offering a couple of incentives for Maverick fans in an effort to raise money for its grants for teachers program.
The foundation is currently selling its popular “Back the Mavs” T-shirts, with orders being taken now through Oct. 2.
Those wishing to purchase a $10 T-shirt may print an order form from the foundation’s Facebook page, or pick one up at their student’s campus and the Marshall ISD Administration Office, located at 1305 East Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
Cash or check only is accepted for payment on the shirts and checks should be made out to “Marshall Education Foundation.”
All proceeds from shirts sales will go towards the foundation’s grants to teachers.
Those looking for some fun can also help out the foundation by buying tickets to the “Back the Mavs Premium Tailgate Experience.”
The experience will allow three people to have a premium tailgate experience from the end zone at Maverick Stadium during the Mavericks’ homecoming game on Oct. 25 when they face off against Nacogdoches.
The winner of the drawing will also take home more than $1,000 in gifts and prizes, including a Marshall Maverick Yeti Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler and four folding chairs, as well Maverick corn hole boards and bags, six custom leather Maverick coasters and dinner from Dairy Queen in Marshall. The winner will also receive free snacks and drinks throughout the homecoming game.
Tickets for the tailgate experience are $1 each and can be purchased from Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Marshall, First Methodist Day School or any Marshall ISD Education Foundation member.
The drawing for the tailgate experience is set for Oct. 22.