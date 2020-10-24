Marshall ISD Education Foundation has opened its annual application process allowing teachers and administrators a chance to be awarded grants that will enhance learning for their students.
The foundation’s grant application process was opened this week and teachers and administrators have until Nov. 1 to turn the applications in for consideration.
The applications can be found on the foundation’s website at https://www.backthemavs.com/
The foundation annually awards Marshall ISD teachers and administrators tens of thousands of dollars on innovative software, learning tools, books, technology and other devices or programs that will enhance student learning in the classroom.
The applications being turned in now will be considered by the foundation and awards will be presented later this year or in early 2021. Last year the foundation awarded more than $60,000 in awards to teachers to help learning in Marshall ISD classrooms.
The foundation is also extending its annual Back the Mavs T-shirt campaign fundraiser which raises money for its grants to teachers program.
The T-shirt sales have been extended through Oct. 31 and are $10 each. T-shirts can be purchased online at https://co323designs.square.site/product/MEF/19?cs=true
T-shirts can also be paid for in person through cash or check by stopping by the Marshall ISD administration building at 1305 East Pinecrest Drive and speaking to Jessica Scott from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To keep up with the foundation and all they do to support Marshall ISD classrooms, visit their website at https://www.backthemavs.com/ or follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/backthemavs