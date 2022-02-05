Marshall ISD teachers looking to implement new learning tools in the classroom will now have a chance to receive some much needed help.
The Marshall ISD Education Foundation has now opened its spring grant application process for teachers to apply for funding. The funding can be awarded to teachers who outline innovative ideas to enhance learning in the classroom.
The foundation works year round to raise funds in an effort to supplement teachers’ classrooms with tools, software and other innovative ideas to help further student learning.
Teachers then write a grant application to the foundation, expressing their idea for the funds, and foundation members then award teacher grants to see those ideas come to life in the classrooms.
Some of the more than $48,000 in grants awarded this fall allowed funding to teachers for math programs, sensory bins for elementary school classrooms, reading programs, an outdoor garden for Price T. Young Elementary School students, digital globes for students at Marshall Junior High School, newscast studio equipment for students at Marshall High School, a kiln to fire pottery for art students and funding for a variety of science lab experiments at Marshall High School.
“We were also able to partner with Marshall ISD to provide eight teachers with a classroom library of books for their students through a reading program with the district,” Marshall ISD Education Foundation Member Christy Godwin said previously. “We are overjoyed for all of the grant recipients and the students that these grants will impact for years to come. We look forward to giving away another significant amount in the spring.”
Teachers wishing to apply for a grant may visit the foundation’s website and fill out an application by visiting www.backthemavs.com/grant-application.
Those wishing to donate to the foundation to help fund teacher grants can do so by visiting the foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/backthemavs or by sending a check to P.O. Box 8303, Marshall, TX 75671.
Those wishing to donate may also link a Kroger card and or Amazon Smile account to the foundation, which provides a small percentage of each purchase as a donation to the foundation.
Those wishing to join the foundation and help teachers and students may do so by visiting the foundation Facebook page.