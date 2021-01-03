Marshall ISD Education Foundation supporters can now help Maverick classrooms and students just by shopping on Amazon as the foundation has joined the company’s AmazonSmile fundraiser program.
Marshall ISD Education Foundation, which collects money by hosting fundraisers throughout the year, provides grants to Marshall ISD teachers to help provide innovative learning in Maverick classrooms, above and beyond what the district, state and federal funding can provide.
The latest fundraiser the foundation has joined is AmazonSmile, which allows Amazon shoppers to have a portion of their purchases from the company be donated to help Maverick classrooms.
“Hey Marshall ISD Education Foundation friends and supporters,” the foundation announced on its Facebook page. “Now you can join AmazonSmile using your Amazon app on your phone. Just follow these instructions and your purchases will help the foundation which works to support the teachers and staff of Marshall ISD. This is a separate step you have to take to make sure your purchases made through the Amazon App on your phone go towards the foundation.”
To have a portion of Amazon purchases go to the foundation, shoppers can first sign up for AmazonSmile by visiting online at www.smile.amazon.com. Once signed up on AmazonSmile, shoppers should visit their Amazon shopping app, go to “settings” and click the option to turn on “AmazonSmile.” The prompts will allow shoppers to choose which charities they would like a portion of their purchases to benefit.
After setting up AmazonSmile, any future Amazon purchases will benefit the foundation.
The foundation recently granted more than $32,000 to Marshall ISD teachers for grants to enhance classroom learning and applications are now open to teachers wanting to request a grant that will be awarded this spring.
Teachers wishing to fill out the application, or donors wishing to donate directly to the foundation may visit their website at www.backthemavs.com.