Marshall ISD teachers can apply for a mid — school year boost today with a grant from the Marshall ISD Education Foundation.
The foundation, which has awarded thousands of dollars to teachers in the past several years as they prepare to start their school year in the fall has added an additional round of grants to be awarded this spring.
“We are hoping this additional round of spring grants, in addition to the fall grants we normally award, will help teachers, who by the middle and end of the school year are wishing they’d asked for more things,” Foundation member Christy Godwin said Thursday.
Godwin said the application period for teachers to apply for the spring round of grants ends today.
“We are looking to award about $10,000 in grants this spring and this will be in addition to the grants that we will award in the fall,” Godwin said.
Last fall, the foundation awarded a record of more than $73,000 to teachers during the district’s convocation ceremony at East Texas Baptist University.
“Each year for the past five years, we have increased the amount of grants awarded substantially,” Foundation member Keith Hill said Thursday.
Godwin said the grant application period for the fall grants will open in July, with the grants to be awarded in late August, but in a different setting than prior years.
“This year, instead of handing out the awards during convocation, we are going to go campus to campus and surprise the winning teachers,” Godwin said.
The teacher grants will allow teachers to purchase supplies, software and other items to enhance classroom learning with funds above and beyond what’s provided by the district and government agencies.
Godwin said several different fundraisers hosted by the foundation throughout each year help them raise the funds needed to give back to the district.
“Our Back the Mav campaign is a very successful campaign for us,” she said. “The idea is to get 100 people who give $100 but often times we see people give much more than that. We also have corporate sponsors each year who give and we have a teacher payroll deduction campaign which is a Godsend every year.”
The foundation is also set to host a “Maverick Honors” event on May 4 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church which will recognize the top 10 percent of students in the 2020 class, and allow those students to surprise a teacher of their choice to be honored.
Godwin encouraged patrons to go online and participate in this year’s Back the Mav campaign by donating, which will allow them to fulfill more teacher’s requests this spring and fall.
“It’s super easy to donate online and we are hoping to award at least the amount we awarded last fall to teachers, if not more,” Godwin said. “People can donate online through our website or on Facebook page any time of the year.”
The foundation’s website can be found at https://www.backthemavs.com/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/backthemavs/
Godwin said supporters should also link up their Kroger loyalty card or Amazon Smile account to the Marshall ISD Education Foundation, which will earn the foundation a percentage for every purchase.