It’s time to put on your running shoes and get moving for a good cause as the Marshall ISD Education Foundation gears up to host its “Merry Maverick Jingle Bell Run” fundraiser event and “Merry Maverick Shopping Spree” raffle drawing.
Set for 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 16 at downtown Marshall’s Telegraph Park, the Merry Maverick Jingle Bell Run will raise money for the foundation’s grants to teachers program.
The fun, festive 5K run or walk will be in historic downtown Marshall in the evening hours, allowing participants to run under the lights of Marshall’s annual Wonderland of Lights festival and Historic Harrison County Courthouse.
To add even more to the festive atmosphere, participants are encouraged to wear Christmas clothing and lighted necklaces or add-ons.
Raffle tickets for the Merry Maverick Shopping Spree are $5 each and the winner will take home the entire lot of gift cards for a shopping spree totaling more than $1,300.
The winning gift cards for the winner-takes-all raffle include: a $500 Visa gift card donated by Patterson of Marshall, a $200 gift card to Deborah’s Boutique, a $150 Visa gift card donated by the Hancock family, a $150 Kroger gift card donated by Coldwell Banker Lenhart Realtor Diane Seal, a $125 gift card for a session with Kirby Lynne Photography, a $100 gift card for Bear Creek Smokehouse, a $50 gift card for Downtown Girl & Brother, a $50 gift card to the Brass Trunk and a $25 gift card to Joe Pine Coffee.
The drawing to select a raffle winner will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Merry Maverick Jingle Bell Run.
The 5K and raffle drawing will benefit the foundation’s annual grants to teachers. The foundation works year-round to raise funds in an effort to supplement teachers’ classrooms with tools, software and other innovative ideas to help further student learning.
Teachers then write an application to the foundation, expressing their idea for the funds, and foundation members then award teacher grants to see those ideas come to life in their classrooms.
This fall, the foundation awarded 69 grants to Marshall ISD teachers at all campuses, totaling more than $46,000.
Those wishing to donate to the foundation to help fund teacher grants can do so by visiting the foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/backthemavs or by sending a check to P.O. Box 8303, Marshall, TX 75671.
Early registration for the Merry Maverick Jingle Bell Run can be done online for $25 each through Dec. 14. To sign up online, visit raceroster.com/events/2021/55194/merry-maverick-jingle-bell-run
Race registration starts at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Telegraph Park and the race will begin at 6 p.m.
To purchase raffle drawing tickets for the Merry Maverick Shopping Spree, tickets are $5 each and participants should contact the foundation at their Facebook page www.facebook.com/backthemavs or their website at www.backthemavs.com
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/410954124025532