Some Marshall ISD recently hosted a fundraiser to help homeless cats and dogs in the area.
Sam Houston Elementary School student council students recently hosted a fundraiser to benefit the Friends of the Marshall Animals (FOMA) non-profit organization. FOMA helps the newly constructed Marshall Pet Adoption Center, which rescues and finds home for homeless or abandoned animals in Harrison County.
FOMA fosters animals that aren’t able to be housed at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center due to a lack of space, and the nonprofit also helps transport homeless animals up north to find forever homes.
Sam Houston Elementary School’s “Pennies for Pets,” fundraiser on Friday wrapped the students going to visit the Marshall Pet Adoption Center. The students’ fundraiser collected $577 for FOMA, which the students awarded to FOMA representatives on Friday.
The students also collected food and other supplies to donate.
“One goal of Student Council is to instill in our students a love of service and community. This was truly a fundraiser in which students earned nothing except the joy of giving back,” the students’ sponsor said in a statement.