Marshall ISD trustees on Wednesday discussed adopting a proposed decreased tax rate and balanced budget for the 2022-23 fiscal school year.

Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Susie Byrd presented the trustees on Tuesday with a proposed about $46.6 million balanced budget and a proposed 7 cent decreased tax rate during the trustees’ budget workshop meeting.

Bridget began at the LNJ working in sports, city reporting and then on the education beat before moving to the MNM where she covers education and the cities of Jefferson, Harleton and Hallsville. Bridget has two daughters and loves her family and animals.