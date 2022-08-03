Marshall ISD trustees on Wednesday discussed adopting a proposed decreased tax rate and balanced budget for the 2022-23 fiscal school year.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Susie Byrd presented the trustees on Tuesday with a proposed about $46.6 million balanced budget and a proposed 7 cent decreased tax rate during the trustees’ budget workshop meeting.
The district is looking to adopt a total tax rate of $1.1517 per $100 of home valuation. The rate is about a 10 cent drop from last year’s adopted tax rate of $1.2533 per $100 of home valuation.
The increased certified home values from the Harrison County Appraisal District this year led to a decreased proposed tax rate of $0.8618 on the maintenance and operations side and $0.2899 on the interest and sinking side of the proposed tax rate.
The trustees are set to meet again on Aug. 29 to host a public hearing for the proposed budget and tax rate, followed by a meeting to vote to adopt the budget and tax rate, before the Sept. 1 fiscal year deadline.
The about $46.6 million proposed general fund budget for the 2022-23 school year includes an increased $300,000 price tag in the district’s custodial services contract; about $300,000 for the addition of three new Marshall ISD police officers’ salaries, equipment and vehicles; and about an additional $400,000 to cover the four percent pay increase for non-teaching staff approved by trustees earlier this year.
The proposed budget also includes step raises for teachers.
“The custodial contracts all went up, every one we looked at, which is just because of inflation,” Byrd said Tuesday. “The three new officers were added to increase security, and we have the three new vehicles to purchase for their use in the budget. Every campus will now have an officer.”
The proposed budget is based on an estimated student enrollment of about 4,970 students, which could go up or down after registration is complete at all campuses.