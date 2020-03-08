Marshall ISD FFA is celebrating a banner year for its students and the organization as a whole in 2020.
With the Harrison County Farm City Week around the corner and spring competitions heating up, Marshall FFA students are celebrating not only a year of hard work but the whole organization’s 90th anniversary.
“Marshall FFA began in 1930,” Marshall FFA Director Jessica Shadix said. “The national FFA organization began in 1928 and Marshall followed two years later. Most schools chartered in 1934 or 1935 so Marshall FFA is older than most.”
Shadix said the district’s program, which encompasses eighth through 12th graders, has grown by leaps and bounds throughout the past nine decades, not only in what it offers to students but in students as well.
“When I got here three years ago, there were 360 students,” she said. “Last year we had 596 students and were the 10th largest program in the state.”
Shadix said this year’s participation is set to blow all records.
“We have 719 students and after spring break, we will find out where are in the rankings but I believe we’ll come in somewhere in the top four largest organizations in the state,” she said.
Shadix said the changing look of FFA has led to the increased student participation, which now encompasses students from all backgrounds and socio-economic statuses.
“Future Farmers of America (FFA) began in 1928 when a group of 34 white, male farmers decided to create a club together. Now, none of us in this classroom right now are farmers and we are not all white or male so FFA has definitely changed a little bit.”
Shadix said the national FFA organization officially changed its name in 1988 to represent the diversifying make up of its members.
“They changed their name in the 80s from Future Farmers of America to the ‘National FFA Organization’ to reflect the growing diversity in the industry of agriculture,” she said. “FFA still stands for ‘Future Farmers of America’ so that didn’t change, they just wanted to reflect that not everyone in FFA is a farmer and it’s not just for farmers.”
Shadix said many of the students in her program have no plans to pursue a career in agriculture but they can apply the life lessons they’ve learned in FFA to their chosen careers.
“FFA has doctors, lawyers, teachers, every kind of career path you can think of,” she said. “The life lessons learned in FFA do not just apply to agriculture. Things like speaking skills, economics, leadership skills and responsibility.”
Marshall High School senior Josephine Arroyo has been involved in Marshall FFA all four years of high school and intends to become a real estate agent.
“I didn’t know what it was like to try new things like this until FFA and I’ve learned so many leadership and communication skills through this,” she said.
Other students, like Marshall High School junior Brent Burris first started out with 4H when they were younger and then joined Marshall FFA.
“I started out showing animals in junior high school with 4H and then joined FFA in eighth grade,” he said.
4H begins at third grade and allows students to get an early exposure to agriculture before high school.
“4H allows them to get some insight into showing animals so that when they get into junior high, they’re a bit ahead,” Shadix said. “They can even continue to do both 4H and FFA once they’re in high school.”
Shadix said the district covers the cost of every Marshall FFA student’s FFA dues, though students are responsible for covering the costs of their show animals, ag mechanics projects and other FFA projects.
Students then take those projects, as well as their researched speeches, and compete throughout the year with other students from area schools.
“Students can compete and learn by measuring their skills against other teams,” she said.
The other added benefit of FFA participation is access to scholarships and prizes, including cash awards for competitions.
“FFA participation is a great way to qualify for college scholarships and in some competitions, especially welding competitions, students can win equipment, gear, and even cash to purchase a first car or more supplies,” she said.
FFA also offers students a way to earn certifications while still in high school.
“We have certifications that we offer, including in welding and floral design, and the point of the certifications is to give the students a leg up to get a job after high school,” she said. “They can have a good job while they go to college or train for a higher position.”
Marshall ISD FFA is also teaming up with Texas State Technical College in Marshall to offer dual credit next year.
“Beginning next school year, we will have a dual credit enrollment program with welding through TSTC,” she said. “Students can begin as a junior in high school and graduate with an associates degree in college when they graduate high school with their diploma.”
This school year is also the first year of Marshall FFA’s fishing team which is headed to a summer competition in Wisconsin.
Shadix said Marshall FFA is also looking forward to its new facilities that were approved this year by the school board.
“They are finalizing plans to build something on campus, an animal containment facility, that will allow students with animals to care for them here before and and after school,” Shadix said. “Right now, they’re having to find their own transportation to our facility on Airport Park to care for their animals every day.”
The new Marshall FFA facility will also include two new classrooms.
“They have included us in every step of this process and we are so excited and thankful for their support and the support of the administration and the community,” Shadix said. “The new facilities should be built during the next school year and we are just so thankful. I’ve never seen support for a program and its students like I’ve seen here at Marshall. They want their students to succeed and they want to create a well rounded student.”
Shadix said because of the support of the district and the community and the hard work of the students, she expects Marshall FFA to continue to grow and break records.
“We have 90 years of history and it’s all exploding right now because of the support we receive,” she said.
To check out the work of some Marshall FFA students first hand, visit Farm City Week at Marshall City Arena March 23-26.