A Marshall ISD student who had a medical incident on the field during a Tuesday night football game has been released from the hospital and is now back home, Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said on Wednesday.
The eighth grade football player, who has not been identified, had a cardiac arrest during the Tuesday night game at Maverick Stadium, according to a social media post from Marshall ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Jake Griedl on Tuesday.
“We had an eighth grade Maverick tonight go into cardiac arrest on the field,” Griedl wrote on Twitter. “Praise God our trainer put her hours of training and education to work, doing everything in her power to resuscitate him (using CPR and AED. He is currently stable in the hospital. Send your prayers to him and his family.”
Gibson said the student was released from the hospital later that night.