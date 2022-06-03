Summer is officially here and Marshall ISD will kick off its annual Summer Feeding Program on Monday at several campuses across the district.
The program offers summer breakfast and lunches free for all students aged 18 and younger.
The Summer Feeding Program begins Monday and runs through July 1.
Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. each Monday through Friday through July 1 and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to noon each Monday through Friday through July 1.
No grab and go meals are available this year, rather meals will be served to be eaten at each location.
Meals will be served at Price T. Young Elementary School and Marshall High School for all students participating in the program.
Meals will also be available at Marshall Junior High School, only on the dates of June 13 through July 1.
Meals will be available at Sam Houston Elementary School, only on the dates of June 13 -24.
Community members in need of more information or those with questions about the program may contact the Marshall ISD Child Nutrition Department at 903-927-8877.