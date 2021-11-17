Marshall ISD trustees on Monday heard from a CTE (Career and Technology Education) consultant who reported the district’s programs offer a great selection but are being under utilized by students.
Canyonwood Consulting LLC Managing Partner and CTE consultant Ron Whitson, who was hired by the district to evaluate its CTE programs and facilities, reported to the trustees and Superintendent Richele Langley at the school board meeting.
Whitson offered several areas of improvement or matters to address in response to his evaluation of the programs and facilities.
“The district contracted with me to come in and do an assessment of your Career and Technology Education (CTE) programs and take a look at where we are now and maybe what needs to be done going forward,” Whitson said. “Some of these are things that can be done in the short term and other things are going to be things you need to look at over the next three to five years. This is something for us to think about.”
Whitson said there were four major topics that were looked at when evaluating the district’s CTE programs: program purpose, needs and workforce connection; courses and career pathways; instruction and learning resources; and facilities and equipment.
“To start with, 87 percent of your students at the secondary level had some contact with Career and Technical Education,” Whitson said. “Almost all of your students are in CTE courses at some point — that’s a great thing, but it’s also not that unusual. Most schools in the area, we see about 75 and 90 percent of students involved in CTE, so that is what I would have expected coming in.”
Whitson said Marshall ISD offers 15 different programs of study in 11 different career clusters, he said.
“For a school this size, that is a good number and I hope that you see as you look at my report, that a lot of things I’ve said in that report are favorable. You have done a good job on a number of things, but I think it would be impossible for me to put together a report where there are not some recommendations,” he said.
Whitson said the district could look at adding CTE programs to address a local industry need for teachers.
“There are some of programs of study that might be needed to address some areas that might be on the underserved side, such as with education,” he said. “You already have an education training program, but it may be expanding that program to meet the needs that you have going forward. Some of these are programs you do not currently have and I think these are things to consider moving forward.”
Whitson recommended the district expand its CTE education training program and provide a practicum-based option to allow students to work with teachers throughout the district.
“That’s a win-win situation,” he said. “You’re helping the teachers by providing them with a little bit of support — a student they know has been trained and will be there — and it helps those young people find that passion for education. I would encourage you to expand that program. That’s a pretty easy fix, to be honest.”
Whitson said he encourages the district to begin speaking about career pathways to students before eighth and ninth grades, particularly in seventh grade and even in pre-kindergarten through sixth grades.
“After all, what we really want to try to do is provide a stable workforce in this community that will really try to stay in this community and not look for a way out,” he said.
Whitson said the district offers a great array of dual credit options but he feels they aren’t being taken advantage of by students.
“You’re doing more dual credit options, I think, more than any I’ve ever seen in a district this size,” he said. “The opportunity for dual credit is great. However, the dual credit in CTE is being grossly under utilized. If you look at the numbers, from spring of 2021, there were 10 students total taking advantage of CTE dual credit. Those numbers are up a little bit for the fall, I think up to 22, but still you don’t have enough students who are taking advantage of that dual credit opportunity, and I don’t have to tell you that dual credit is a great thing for the community, the student and the parents. Sometimes I don’t think the students realize it’s a fantastic thing.”
Whitson said the big three areas of CTE for the district are agriculture, health science and business.
“Those are the highest enrollment programs, and most of the programs have a good enrollment and are stable but there are a few we would like to see that enrollment number come up,” he said. “There are eight courses in CTE that meet some type of graduation requirement and that’s helpful. That helps students to be able to concentrate on an area they are interested in and learning things and academic skills.”
In his recommendations, Whitson said the health science area could add some more courses of study.
“Health science is one of those areas where any community in the state you’re going to be able to find employment, so it’s a very important area,” he said. “I would recommend restructuring the automotive technology program slightly. I would recommend cutting out the small gasoline engine course and concentrating on automotive basics, Automotive Technology I and II, that makes a better pathway and better position for students to pass ASE certification examinations when they get to be seniors. Small gasoline engines is a great course, but it doesn’t do them a lot of good in being prepared later on down the road.”
Whitson then praised the CTE teaching staff, the students, as well as the community partnerships and business partnerships between the district and Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) and higher education institutions.
“I want to tell you though, I met with five of your CTE students and I was impressed with those students but I was concerned because one of the questions I asked them was, ‘Where do you see yourself in 10 years?’ All of those students told me they’re going to be somewhere other than Marshall, Texas. That’s not what we want to see in this community. So how do we correct that going forward and what can we offer them for staying?” Whitson said.
Most of Marshall ISD CTE teachers felt happy with the curriculum provided, though Whitson said he did feel some of it might be outdated. Whitson said the district does offer a good amount of industry-based certifications.
“The majority of the programs of study offered at Marshall High School end in the opportunity for industry based certifications,” Whitson said. “While some of that is true, maybe we’re not getting enough of these certifications as we need to. There are some career clusters that are not doing as much as they could with the industry based certifications.”
Whitson strongly recommended a different bell schedule to allow for more classroom time than the current 45-minute class periods.
“This may not be one of the more popular recommendations is that your bell schedule is limiting somewhat what you can do,” he said. “In a 45-minute class period, two programs are particularly affected by that — culinary arts and cosmetology. In cosmetology, there are a minimum number of hours required to meet state licensing regulations and it’s very minimal if they could possibly do that and if students miss a few days, it becomes impossible. The best thing is to provide more time for them to learn. Culinary arts is another because it’s hard to see a project all the way through, you can’t prepare a meal in 45 minutes. My recommendation would be you look at a different scheduling format.”
Other recommendations included to eliminate the senior release.
“Another biggie I think is to discontinue senior release,” Whitson said. “You’re costing yourself money and you’re costing students an opportunity to learn. I just really think that it would be in the best interest of everyone, and I know that’s a hard thing for those students who have waited 12 years to get to senior release, but maybe you could phase it out over the period of a couple of years or something. Replacing that with some CTE practicum courses would bring a lot more CTE funding to the district and it would serve your students better so that’s a win-win.”
Next, Whitson addressed the district’s CTE facilities, including the high school campus’ new Ag Barn, which is nearing completion.
“Marshall High School is an attractive campus, however, when you get around to looking at some of the CTE facilities, it’s easy to see they’re old and were built in a different era and it’s hard to keep up with that because you’re looking at a lot of expense, but expanding those facilities or re-working those facilities is something I think you may want to consider looking at at some point in the future,” he said.
Whitson said at Marshall Junior High School the CTE programs are a good offering, but the programs there need more facility space to operate.
“Expansion of the facilities at Marshall Junior High School, likewise,” he said. “The junior high campus is beautiful and it’s new and modern and well designed for learning — a lot of pluses. One of the things that didn’t happen though is maybe when you were designing that campus, it wasn’t a time that you were as concerned about CTE courses and there really are not facilities for that at that campus. Because there are limited abilities to expand with what you have there, that may require something new there at some point as well.”
Whitson recommended adding some additional space for CTE programs at the junior high and also advised the district to remove and get rid of outdated equipment.
“I came across some equipment at some of the shops that really just needs to be loaded up and taken away,” he said. “In the culinary arts area, I know there is talk of putting in a commercial kitchen, which you really, really, really, really need, but before you do that, I would think about the longer term and whether that’s something that could be part of a bigger expansion. If that’s not feasible, I would at least encourage you to move those two culinary arts classrooms to where they’re next to each other with a lab space in between. The idea that they’ve been working with their classroom within their lab facility makes for a very difficult teaching situation at best.”
Whitson also recommended adding more lab spaces and creating a real production studio classroom.
“The good news is, you have space at Marshall High School and you can re-arrange and make some of these things happen,” he said. “One other thing is a classroom for automotive technology. Automotive technology students are meeting in the shop and that’s not a good situation. I would find a way to get them into a classroom. Making sure you have the right equipment and tools that match the industry and another thing is to make additional storage space, in particular as it relates to welding, agriculture and the automotive technology programs.”
Whitson said the district’s next steps should be to look at his summary of recommendations in his report.
“In summary, you’ve got a great district, a great CTE program and you have great people,” he said. “I do think there are some areas where you need to think about and call attention.”