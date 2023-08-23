This week, Marshall ISD’s Board of Trustees got an update on the $41.9 million bond approved for the district, construction for which is planned to begin in early 2024.
The final plans, approved by the district, were presented during Monday’s regular school board meeting, with final renderings and any changes presented to the board along with the community.
During the meeting GLS, the architecture firm working with the district on planned renovations to Marshall High School, said that if all goes according to plan the project would go out to bid near the end of this year.
This would mean that work on the construction and renovations can begin in January or February 2024.
The bonds approved by the district official went out to bid this month, with a AAA bond rating placed on the funds thanks to the permanent school fund guarantee.
The winning bid on the bond funds was Piper Sandler and Co. at 4.12 percent, and amortized for 25 years. The first payment planned for the project is August 24, for $65,625.
With the new debt accrued, the school district’s total outstanding voted bond debt service is $166,828,219, with an outstanding principal amount of $115,960,000.
This means the district’s total debt services for the 2023-24 school year is $9,611,242.24.
Final building plans
Representatives from GLS presented the final plans for Marshall High School during Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting, where they showcased both the new build items and the renovations planned.
The majority of the plans for the high school remained the same as was presented during the bond election earlier this year, with minor changes being made and more specific finalized plans also presented.
Changes include the final layout for the new CTE building being constructed adjacent to the current high school building. The new design allows for three class room set ups for specializations, and follow the SACS guidelines for accreditation.
Additional changes include cosmetic updates to the building, including keeping the same coloring around the structure and updates logos placed around the interior and exterior of the high school.
With the renovations to the high school planned, the company also outlined a number of additions students would be able to use once construction is completed. This includes not only the new build items like the CTE building and a new auxiliary gym, but other repurposed class room uses.
Students would have access to a new Go Center, where they can meet with counselors, contemplate college applications and more. Also, a new mock trial court room setting will be added the high school.
New spaces will be used for the current health sciences classes and cosmetic classrooms, allowing both to have more space and additional class rooms to use. The cosmetic class room will also have an exterior entrance that could be used by the public during the weekend to allow students to try their skills on real people.
More information on what renovations and new construction is planned for the bond funds can be found at www.marshallisd.com.