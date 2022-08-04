Marshall ISD trustees on Tuesday heard an update on the district’s ongoing renovations and updates and discussed potential new projects across the district in the coming years.

Marshall ISD trustees heard from Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Susie Byrd on Tuesday as they held a budget workshop to discuss the district’s proposed tax rate and budget for the 2022-23 fiscal school year.

Recommended For You


Tags

Bridget began at the LNJ working in sports, city reporting and then on the education beat before moving to the MNM where she covers education and the cities of Jefferson, Harleton and Hallsville. Bridget has two daughters and loves her family and animals.