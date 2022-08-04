Marshall ISD trustees on Tuesday heard an update on the district’s ongoing renovations and updates and discussed potential new projects across the district in the coming years.
Marshall ISD trustees heard from Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Susie Byrd on Tuesday as they held a budget workshop to discuss the district’s proposed tax rate and budget for the 2022-23 fiscal school year.
During the discussions, potential spending on future projects and updates across the district came up as the trustees considered the needed upkeep and maintenance of the district’s facilities.
“We looked at the painting of the underside of the pavilion and it’s going to cost about $175,000,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said Tuesday. “We need to really think about if that’s what we want to spend that money on or if there are other projects that we should look at.”
Though still fairly new, the East Texas humidity is already taking a toll on the new multi-purpose covered pavilion with turf, causing rust to show on spots of the underside of the pavilion.
“It’s not from rain, and it’s not bad,” Langley said. “It’s from the humidity, and we just want to keep up the maintenance of the nice facilities we have.”
The trustees also discussed raising the rental fee to pay for the needed maintenance of the covered pavilion, then using those funds each year to provide funding for maintenance of the facility.
Byrd also informed the trustees that the district is on a path financially to possibly hold a future bond without having to raise taxes, something the trustees showed interest in — but it was not immediately clear what projects the bond would include.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat on Tuesday gave trustees a rundown on the current state of summer time projects going on across the district’s campuses.
“We’ve got the concrete poured for the pavilion’s storage, and it’s now ready for the pre-fab storage building,” Chilcoat said. “We have the concrete poured and painted for the new sidewalk at Marshall Junior High School, so we will have one lane in and one lane out there. The culinary arts floor is laid and grouted, and they will be installing the hood and ceiling soon. That project might be done a few days after school begins.”
Chilcoat said the Marshall High School dance room is complete for the Mavettes drill team and the dance classes, and the sidewalk is poured at Marshall Junior High School to connect the gym and the practice football field. The awning at Sam Houston Elementary School’s parent pick-up and drop-off line is complete, and the obstacle course at the new Junior ROTC building on Pinecrest Drive is complete.
Future projects at the district could include new signage for the Junior ROTC building and the district’s new sign near the administration building, depending on available funding.