The Marshall ISD school board recognized a number of educators who have gone above and beyond throughout the 2022-23 school year, honoring teachers in the district with the Teachers of the Year award and the Extra Mile Award.
Both awards were presented by Superintendent Richele Langley during the district’s regular school board meeting Monday, with two educators selected for each award.
The extra mile award is given to educators each year who are recognized by their peers as going above and beyond the regular call of duty, putting in extra time, putting in place special programs and more for the benefit of MISD students.
This year’s award recipients were Beverly Williams with Marshall Early Graduation School and Evelyn Epps with DAEP.
Sonya Andrus with MEGS said that Williams is known as the last person to leave the school each night, having taken herself out of retirement to come back to education and work with MEGS students. Williams teaches math to MEGS students, with Andrus describing her presence as a true blessing to the school.
Langley said that Epps is well known as the first person in the school every day, bringing a smile and her bubbly personality to the students she serves. Epps is known as someone her students and come to about their emotional turmoil, checking in on students stress levels before each lesson and taking her classes out to eat to get to know them better.
This year’s two teachers selected as Teacher of the Year for the school district were Thomas Beranek with Marshall High School and Luzelena Gonzalez with William B. Travis Elementary School.
Debbie Crooms, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, presented on the award during the meeting Monday, recognizing each winner for the work they have done throughout the year.
Beranek is in his first year of teaching at Marshall High School, teaching multiple grade levels in the welding and CTE class room spaces. He is a Marine Corps veteran who, according to Marshall High School Principal Matthew Gregory, found his passion in education in Marshall.
Gregory added that Beranek is well known to teach classes in an engaging way for students of all skill levels, offering both education and entertaining courses for students in Marshall, where he himself graduated high school.
Gonzalez is a third grade teacher at Travis Elementary School, with 21 years of education experience under her belt. She is an alumni of East Texas Baptist University and is known throughout the district for her ability to put her students first.
Crooms said that Gonzalez is well known as a teacher students can go to for support, offering advice and a caring personality to anyone within MISD.
Teacher of the Year award nominees will now move on to be considered for the statewide teacher of the year competition, which will be determined later this year.