Marshall ISD hosted its 2023 Retirement Reception in the lobby of the ETBU Marshall Grand on Wednesday, April 17.
Faculty, friends and family gathered in the lobby of the ETBU Marshall Grand for the 2023 Retirement Reception to celebrate the staff who will be retiring following the end of this academic school year. The ceremony was hosted for the third consecutive year by Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley.
“This one made me sad, you know,” said Langley. “I hate to lose anybody, but when I was looking at this, there are so many people who have spent so many years that are on this list.”
“I think about all of the students that they have greeted every morning and then told them good evening when they leave every afternoon,” explained Langley regarding the work put in from all the retiring staff. “It just touches my heart.”
The 18 staff members who are set to retire this year from Marshall ISD account for a combined total of 319 years of experience, including nurses, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, counselors, as well as teachers through their dedication and service to the school district. Each of the retiring staff were celebrated at the ceremony and presented with a small gift and an opportunity to speak to those in attendance.
“It’s kind of hard to find the words to say but I can say thanks to God and thank you to the Marshall ISD family that I have been a part of. I couldn’t have made it without them,” said Marshall ISD Instructional Aide Lawrence Brown, who is retiring after 30 years with the school. “It’s been very rewarding working with Marshall ISD.”
“I just want to say thank you,” said Marshal ISD teacher and bus driver Felicia Chamness, who is also retiring after 30 years with the school. “I’ve met some great people, some great friends, great leadership along the way, and just thank you.”
“We’re the first people those kids see in the morning,” said Marshall ISD bus driver Jackson John, who is retiring after 5 years with Marshall ISD and 13 years in education. “We’re the last ones they see in the afternoon. They need us. If you feel the call, it’s a calling, drive a bus. God bless you.”
The full list of retiring staff from Marshall ISD who were recognized at the 2023 Retirement Reception includes the following.
- Kenneth Adams, a Bus Driver with 31 years of service or MISD.
- Lawrence Brown, an Education Aide with 30 years of service at MISD.
- Bobby Carson, a Coach with 18 years of service at MISD and 39 years in education.
- Felicia Chamness, a Teacher and Bus Driver with 30 years of service at MISD.
- Tressie Ellis, a Teacher with 6 years of service at MISD and 15 years in education.
- Mary Fluker, a Nurse with 28 years of service at MISD.
- Sheryl Foster, a teacher with 6 years of service at MISD and 25 years in education.
- Yolanda Hutchinson, an Education Aide with 24 years of service at MISD.
- Barabra Jenkins, a Teacher with 31 years of service at MISD.
- Dorothy Jenkins, a Child Nutritionist with 15 years of service at MISD.
- Jackson John, a Bus Driver with 5 years of service at MISD and 13 years in education.
- Debra Laing, a Speech Pathologist with 6 years of service at MISD.
- Cathy Luckert, a Teacher with 3 years of service at MISD and 24 years in education.
- Franklin Manning, a Courier with 18 years of service at MISD.
- Volanda Oliver, a Child Nutritionist with 19 years of service at MISD.
- Rita Phillips, Teacher with 15 years of service at MISD.
- Lorry Royal, a Counselor with 1 year of service at MISD and 28 years in education.
- Mary Verhalen, a Teacher with 33 years of service at MISD.