Marshall ISD updated community members on its achievements and goals during its first ever State of the District Breakfast on Wednesday at the city of Marshall’s new Memorial City Hall building.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson spoke to a crowded room of community members, business leaders, higher education representatives and Marshall ISD trustees and personnel on Wednesday about where the district was three years ago when he arrived to Marshall, what the district has accomplished and what the district’s goals are for the next three years.
“Three years ago when I came here, we began a strategic design to take place over the next five years,” Gibson said. “So far, we have accomplished about 90 percent of that five year plan in three years.”
Gibson said when he came to the failing district in 2016, there seemed to be little direction and no vision, but a lot of hope in the newly passed bond by voters.
“It wasn’t that we were going in the wrong direction, there just was no direction,” Gibson said. “There was disappointment and embarrassment in our academic ratings, but there was hope. The bond put new life and energy into the district and uniting us was a desire to see our students succeed.”
Gibson said what has happened at the district in the past three years is, “ a lot of hard work by a lot of people.”
“We drew a line in the sand and said our students deserve the best we can give them,” he said. “Our students deserve what students in districts around us are getting.”
Gibson said the district outlined three major ways to create that culture of greatness by hiring the right personnel for the right positions, banishing negativity and focusing on the positive and by communicating with team members, parents and the community.
Now the district has six “nonnegotiables” that Gibson said every district employee must adhere to, including: 20 power walks from administrators per week, professional learning communities and data rooms on all campuses, reflective practice models, small group instruction and customer service.
“When I came here to interview with the board, I told them if they weren’t committed to focusing on early childhood development, don’t hire me,” Gibson said. “When about 77 percent, or three out of every four students is coming from poverty, you need to focus on early childhood development. We are a high poverty district.”
Now, the district’s Marshall Early Childhood Center (MECC), formerly Washington Early Childhood Center, has a renovated and larger building to operate in, a full day pre-kindergarten program, Lil Mav Academy Day School for employees’ children and free day care for students’ children, Learning by Doing curriculum and a pilot program for Spanish/English bilingual learning.
At the high school, 124 students are enrolled in the Maverick University program to take dual credit college courses, and 88 students are enrolled in the OnRamps online dual credit courses through the University of Texas.
Gibson said the high school handed out 39 Career and Technology Education certifications to students in the 2018-19 school year and to date this year has handed out 69 CTE certifications.
In the past three years, the district dropped from having six “improvement required” rated campuses to zero improvement required rated campuses in 2019.
“We’ve come a long way and this year, we are on track to earn an overall B rating for the district,” he said. “This year, for the first time in at least 12 years, we had zero improvement required campuses.”
Gibson said the district is now focusing on its teacher turnover rate, which is about double the state average. The district currently has about a 30 percent teacher turnover rate, compared to the state average of about 16 percent.
He said the district is looking to up its teacher compensation package, host more targeted teacher searches and focus on hiring bilingual teachers as an urgent priority.
Gibson also wants the district to focus on deferred maintenance for its facility upkeep and continue its current preventative maintenance program.
He outlined about $1.9 million in facility work to be completed this 2019-20 school year, and about another $1.9 million in work to be completed in the 2020-21 school year.
“House Bill 3 was good to us and it looks like we will have some extra fund balance money that we can spend,” Gibson said. “These are updates that our students and the community deserve.”
Planned work includes exterior and interior lights, removal of old lockers and a parking lot resurface at the high school campus. He also wants the high school gym stands to be replaced and the dance room to be relocated, as well as the ceiling tiles replaced.
Security fencing at Sam Houston Elementary School is on the list, as well as cell phone boosters at four campuses and GPS installation on district buses and a parking lot resurfacing at MECC.
Further down the road, Gibson would like to see the construction of a new Ag barn on the high school campus, as well as paneling restoration at the high school.
Gibson also wants to work on the district’s customer service, one of the new non-negotiables recently added to the district’s goals. Gibson plans to improve on transparency with the community and parents and said the district is currently working on a video to be released in the spring that details the positive things happening at the district.
Gibson said he was pleased with the turnout to the district’s State of the District breakfast on Wednesday and looks forward to hosting Lunch and Learn opportunities with parents and community members beginning in the spring. The Lunch and Learn sessions would focus on different topics each time, including CTE, dual credit, transcripts, applying for college, etc.
The district’s three greatest concerns going forward are: personnel, instruction and community relations, Gibson said.
“We have to work on teacher retention and hiring bilingual teachers, we must build relationships with our students and manage our students’ behavior and we must overcome generational poverty, overcome segregational mindsets, improve our customer service — the parent is the customer- and create a culture of trust,” he said.