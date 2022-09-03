Sam Houston Elementary School will begin a new drop-off pattern Tuesday to “help alleviate the length of time in the car rider line,” Marshall ISD said in a notice to parents.
The following patterns will be in place:
Cars for kindergarteners through second-graders, or if a car has a student in grades K through 5, there are no changes. Cars should continue to approach the campus from Harper Drive. Marshall ISD is asking parents to have their students prepared to exit the car once they approach the drop-off location. One through the drop-off line, cars will turn right onto Travis Street and exit onto FM 31 next to the Eastern Hills Church of Christ.
Cars with only third- through fifth-graders will approach the school heading south on Indian Springs Road. Parents can drop off their students in the area between the orange cones on the road near the stop sign. All car riders must exit the car on the school side of the road near the stop sign. Marshall ISD said no car will be allowed to drop-off children from a car that is headed north on Indian Springs Road.
“Please have your students prepared to exit the car at the drop-off location,” the district said. “Once out of the car, they are to walk through the gate and proceed to the east side door of the school. Once your child has exited the car, please attempt to move into the traffic pattern and approach the stop sign so that other cars may move into the drop-off zone.”
Once at the stop sign, the district said cars should proceed straight or turn left onto Travis Street. Cars will not be able to turn right in front of the school, as this space is for the kindergarten through second-grade drop-off and buses.
“Staff and volunteers will be positioned at all car and bus rider drop-off locations to guide students and provide a safe environment,” the district said. “Afternoon dismissal procedures will remain the same. We will monitor this process for the first six weeks and modify as needed.”