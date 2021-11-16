Marshall ISD is highlighting the spirit of sharing behind the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday by inviting parents and guests to come dine with students this week on campus.
Parents and guests are invited to each campus beginning today at Marshall Junior High School, tomorrow at Marshall Early Childhood Center and Marshall Early Graduation School, Thursday at William B. Travis and Sam Houston Elementary Schools and Marshall High School, and Friday at Price T. Young and David Crockett Elementary Schools.
The lunches will include sliced roasted turkey with a honey roll, cornbread stuffing and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and dessert pumpkin bars.
Marshall ISD spokeswoman Whitney Mayfield said the district has always invited parents at the primary level campuses to share Thanksgiving lunch with students but this is the first time to extend that invitation to parents at Marshall Junior High School and Marshall High School.
“We definitely want to encourage parent involvement in the schools and so all campuses will have a Thanksgiving lunch this year with families invited,” Mayfield said.
All students will eat free and parents will eat for $4.25. Additional children visitors will eat for $2.50 each.
Parents are asked to contact their campus to reserve a spot but if reservations are not made in advance, parents or guests may purchase a Thanksgiving lunch ticket at the campus on the day of the lunch.