Marshall ISD officials on Tuesday extended an open invitation to graduating high school seniors who missed their graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancellation of schools and events to join the class of 2020 Mavericks at their graduation on Saturday.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson and Marshall High School Principal Matt Gregory on Tuesday hosted a live Facebook video from Maverick Stadium inviting any class of 2020 seniors whose schools canceled their graduation ceremony to join the Mavericks at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
“Due to the hardships and havoc wreaked on school schedules from COVID-19 this spring, Marshall ISD has reached out to graduating seniors in other areas of the United States and invited them to participate in the Marshall High School graduation ceremony,” district officials said in a statement.
Gibson specifically reached out to other areas of the country where graduation ceremonies were canceled.
“There are several areas around the country where we know graduation has been canceled,” Gibson said. “Since we have been blessed with the opportunity to actually go through with our commencement here, I thought it would be a nice gesture to invite other seniors from around the country who wanted to join us have that opportunity.”
Gibson promised Maverick friends and family that the invitation would not restrict them from attending their ceremony, as each Maverick senior received eight tickets to the ceremony to distribute to friends and family.
“As of Monday, the district had received one confirmation of a student coming to Marshall to participate in the graduation,” district officials said. “Mason James Laudermilch, of Mifflin County High School in Lewistown, Pa., will have the opportunity to join Marshall High School and Marshall Early Graduation School graduates as they walk across the stage and receive their high school diplomas on Saturday.“
Gibson said any other seniors wanting to participate should contact the Marshall ISD Administration Office.
“COVID-19 has disrupted our schedules this spring and everyone has had to adjust and make decisions that are out of the normal routine for sure,” Gibson said. “But there are other areas of our country that have been disrupted even more and have had to cancel their graduations altogether. We felt like it would be nice to offer these students a chance to visit Marshall and join us in our graduation. We want to provide them an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishment with us just because it’s the right thing to do.”
District officials will enforce social distancing guidelines at the event and it will be live streamed.
District nursing staff will be on hand and checking temperatures of everyone who enters the stadium Saturday. Anyone with a temperature above 99.9 will not be allowed to enter.
The district asks that if anyone who plans on attending the graduation who have tested positive for, or have had contact with anyone testing positive for COVID-19, or are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath in the last two weeks, please do not attend.