The Marshall ISD junior high band is searching for new recruits for up and coming junior high school students as the 2019-20 school year comes to a close.
With schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines in place, Marshall Junior High School Band Director Carlos Maldonado said he hasn’t been able to visit the Marshall ISD elementary schools this spring to speak to them about joining the band and allow them to try out different instruments.
“We normally go to the elementary schools in an effort for students to have an opportunity to sign up and try the different instruments we offer,” Maldonado said Monday. “With Covid-19, we are not able to do this.”
Maldonado said his elementary campus visits usually target fifth and sixth grade students as they prepare to move up to the junior high school.
“The Marshall Junior High Band is one of the premiere extracurricular groups on campus,” he said. “According to many studies, students who participate in music and band have higher test scores, regardless of socioeconomic background. Even today, college admissions systems continue to cite participation in music programs as an important factor in making admission decisions.”
The junior high band is the largest student organization on the campus, Maldonado said.
“The band performs several concerts throughout the year, plays for many school and civic events, and even serves as a pep band for some of our school’s athletic events,” he said. “The band has also earned several awards during the last few years including high remarks at concert festival and solo and ensemble.”
Maldonado also said the band’s new facilities at the newly built Marshall Junior High School campus offer students an experience they might not could receive elsewhere.
“Our school building is only a few years old and this gives us one of the largest and only state of the art facilities in East Texas,” he said.
After junior high, Maldonado said band students will feed into the award winning Big Red Pride Marching Band at Marshall High School.
“The Marshall High School band has developed an extensive list of awards and honors during the last few years and performs for many community events,” he said. “Many band students go on to perform in college bands and earn scholarships for their musical achievements.”
Maldonado also offered some reassurances for those students new to band.
“Sixth and seventh grade students who join the band do not need any prior musical experience,” he said. “Band is also an academic course, so students earn a grade for participating. Band students can also participate in other student organizations including athletics.”
Maldonado offered online sites where interested parents and students can visit to sign up for band. Appointment time slots will be available in May.
“If a child is interested in becoming a band member, please fill out the appointment on the link provided. A video demonstrating the different instruments has been attached,” he said.
Maldonado also said he can be reached by email for any parents with questions. His email is Maldonadoc@marshallisd.com
Those interested in an instrument selection appointment time can visit:
To watch the instrument demonstration video, visit:
For additional information, visit: