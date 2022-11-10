The Marshall ISD Air Force Junior ROTC program has received the Distinguished Unit Award for 2021-2022, the district announced this week.
AFJROTC unit (Unit TX-20024) has earned the award six years in a row. This award recognizes many aspects of the unit, including the growth and accomplishments of cadets, the contributions of instructors and the support of the school and community.
The Marshall ISD AFJROTC Program is under the leadership of Retired USAF Master Sergeant Micheal Brian Cumberland and Retired USAF Master Sergeant Daniel Sorrentino. The MISD Air Force JROTC cadets participate in many events throughout the year, both within the district and the community. The unit has created a Community Development Leadership Team that can share its voice with the community leaders and perform community service projects with organizations. For the 2022-2023 school year, the AFJROTC unit has partnered with the Marshall Regional Arts Council and plans to partner with a new organization every year.
The JROTC cadets have already completed 2,000 community service hours and are well on their way to surpassing the 3,000 hour goal they have set for themselves this year.
The unit has recently been invited to the first ever JROTC National Archery Competition in Kentucky, scheduled for May of 2023.
Marshall ISD would like to commend each of our cadets and instructors for their hard work and dedication to the AFJROTC program.