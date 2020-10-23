Marshall ISD announced Friday it will join several other East Texas districts in ending online classes from home, requiring all students to return to in classroom learning starting Nov. 9, Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said in a statement
Citing the unsustainability of continued virtual learning from home, the district is suspending that option and requiring all students to return to face to face on-campus instruction on Nov. 9.
Gibson said a review of the data comparing virtual learners and on-campus learners through the first two months of school has led the district‘s decision.
”Data through the current second six-weeks grading period notes that of the 1,343 virtual learning students in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade at Marshall ISD, excluding Marshall Early Graduation School, roughly 32 percent are failing one or more classes and roughly 21 percent, nearly 1 in 4, are failing two or more classes,” Gibson said in a letter to virtual parents. “At Marshall High School, among 380 online learners, 43.16 percent are failing at least one class, and among 382 Marshall Junior High School virtual students, 42.67 percent are failing one or more subjects.”
By comparison, Gibson said the fail rate of face to face learners on campus is much lower.
”Failure rates in at least one class for students in on-campus learning in grades kindergarten through fifth grades are currently 6.7 percent (109 out of a total of 1,613 students), compared to 17.3 percent (101 of 581 students) who have chosen the virtual learning option,” he said. “The failure rate of students attending campus instruction at Marshall Junior High (832 total students) in at least one class is 27.88 percent, compared to the 42.67 percent of failures in at least one class for online learning. Those data points, along with the district’s data regarding COVID-19 cases at Marshall ISD since the start of the school year, provides the impetus for the decision to only offer on-campus instruction beginning Nov. 9.”
As of Thursday, the district has experienced a total of 37 cases of COVID-19 among employees and students, 10 of which remain active.
The total 37 cases makes up about 0.006 percent of the district’s population.
Marshall ISD now joins other area East Texas districts to end online learning recently, including Tyler ISD, Longview ISD, Hallsville ISD, Elysian Fields ISD, Jefferson ISD and Gilmer ISD.
”Marshall ISD will be sensitive to the needs of our medically-fragile and medically at-risk students and will work with those families on a case-by-case basis to ensure and provide a learning experience that is safe and workable for them,” Gibson said. “We do not make this decision lightly. The safety of our students and district staff is our number one priority. We will continue to follow our COVID-19 protocols outlined at the beginning of the year and work every day to ensure a safe, sanitary learning environment for our students. We will continue to monitor on a daily basis any cases of COVID-19 should they arise in our school community, and as has been the case since the beginning of the school year, keep all options open in regards to quarantine, sanitization and safety protocols and possible school closures to combat COVID-19 in our schools.”