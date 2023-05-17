The Marshall ISD school board officially canvassed the results for the May 6 election, accepting the vote in favor of the $41.9 million bond proposition and making plans to allocate those bond funds.
Jessica Scott presented on the items to the school board on Monday this week, saying that a total of 2,069 votes were cast in the recent election, with the majority in favor of the bond proposition.
During Monday’s meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat also presented to board members on additional bond items, including the selection of the architect for the bond projects and the project’s program manager.
School board members unanimously voted to approve Goodwin Lassiter and Strong as the architecture firm for the project, which is the group the district has been working with on the bond since they began to research the project.
Board members also elected to work with Lockwood, Andrews and Newman, an engineering consultant, as the project manager.
School Board President Brad Burris also elected to ask the board to form a temporary MISD bond program oversight committee to meet once every other month to check in on the project and its progress. Burris himself elected to participate in the committee alongside Ted Huffhines and Chase Palmer.
School board members also voted to delegate authority over the 2023 bond program to Superintendent Richele Langley, as well as to officially approve the use of competitive sales proposals as the delivery method for the 2023 project.
“This is the same delivery method that we used at the last bond project,” Burris said.
The district also accepted the reseating of board members Ted Huffhines, Bettye Fisher and Chase Palmer, all of whom were reelected to the board on unopposed ballots.
All three school board members retook the oath of office on Monday, with the board also selecting the school board officers for the new fiscal year. School board members elected Brad Burris as board president once again, while also electing Ted Huffhines as vice president, Chase Palmer as board secretary and Bettye Fisher as assistant secretary.