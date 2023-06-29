Marshall ISD is moving forward with a number of planned projects, with some delays due to unforeseen issues, during the summer months.
Assistant Superintendent Andy Chilcoat presented a project update to trustees on Monday, during the district’s board meeting.
He said that the ongoing renovations planned at the Marshall Early Childhood Center are continuing on track, showcasing pictures of the recently removed stage in the school’s cafeteria.
Along with the construction work in the cafeteria, other renovations include the addition of an enclosed hallway to second floor outside classrooms, renovations to all restrooms, a new front entrance on the north end that will house a reception area and administrative offices, refurbishment of the current administration area for use as offices, and the addition of a covered walkway for students as parents and the bus pull through to drop them off and pick them up.
Renovations have been ongoing throughout the year, with Chilcoat stating that they will be done with the project by the first week of February.
The district’s planned project for the visitor locker rooms is also in the works, with plans for Superintendent Richele Langley to meet to finalize the budget on the project with Casey Sloane Construction soon.
Chilcoat also gave an update on the planned Marshall Junior High School practice field project, which he said has been delayed.
He said that the project is awaiting the needed sod to finish, and that the contractor has been unresponsive as to when the sod would be delivered and installed on the field.
Chilcoat said that he was planning to get in contact with the school’s attorney to see what next steps they can take regarding the issue.