The Marshall ISD board of trustees recognized the district’s 2021-22 campus teachers of the year during a meeting on Tuesday at the administration building.
The board also recognized and thanked longtime fellow trustee Helen Warwick for her 17 years of service on the board. Warwick did not file to run for re-election of her seat in the upcoming election.
District 8 State Board of Education member Audrey Young presented Warwick with a gift and a certificate on Tuesday and thanked her for dedicated years of service to the students of Marshall ISD.
Campus teachers on Tuesday who were also recognized by the board as teachers of the year included William B. Travis Elementary School Teacher Eduardo Lozano, Marshall Junior High School Teacher Precious Winters Walls, Marshall High School Teacher Janna Duck, Marshall Early Graduation School Teacher Thecelia Cooks, DAEP Teacher Jennifer Stephens, Marshall Early Childhood Center Teacher Rita Phillips, Price T. Young Elementary School Teacher Rachel Crown, Sam Houston Elementary School Teacher Miranda VanBuskirk and David Crockett Elementary School Teacher Joy Lepoint.
The district will select two teachers, a primary campus teacher and a secondary campus teacher to be named the 2021-22 District Teachers of the Year next month. Those two teachers will then be in the running for the Region 7 Education Service Center’s Region 7 Teacher of the Year, where they will then be entered into the pool for Texas State Teacher of the Year award.