Marshall ISD has announced this past month the appointment of two new principals within the district.
Jerry Hancock is taking over as principal of Marshall Early Graduation School.
Hancock is a 1985 graduate of Marshall High School. He graduated from East Texas Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science, received an alternative teaching certification from ESC7, and his master’s degree and principal certification from Texas A&M Texarkana.
He is entering his 18th year in education, all in Marshall ISD, having spent that time as a fourth grade teacher, eighth grade teacher, assistant principal, principal and department director.
Jordyn Livingston is the new principal of Sam Houston STEM Academy.
Livingston is a graduate of Texas A&M Texarkana and has earned a masters of education with an emphasis in curriculum from Letourneau University. She is the principal at New Diana Middle School and has been in NDISD since August 2018.
Before joining New Diana ISD, Livingston worked as a sixth grade world geography teacher in Hallsville ISD. During her years as an educator, she has served as an ELA and GT teacher, a 504 coordinator/special programs coordinator, campus testing coordinator and assistant principal. In the near future, Sam Houston STEM Academy will host a “Meet the Principal” reception, so that parents, students and community members may welcome Livingston into the Maverick Family.