Marshall ISD officials said Wednesday they are investigating an incident at one of the district's campuses regarding an email.
"It isn't actually a threat," Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said Wednesday. "There was an email that we are investigating that a student didn't like other students but the writer didn't threaten the students."
The district first alerted the public to the situation when district officials made a post on their social media pages on Wednesday.
"Marshall ISD takes any threat to the safety of our students and staff seriously. Every student and staff member deserves to attend a campus where he or she feels safe. Marshall ISD uses due diligence in investigating any threat to determine the facts of the situation," the district stated online.
Langley said Wednesday the campus involved in the email investigation was Marshall High School but did not state the date the email was sent or what agency was investigating the email.
"Marshall ISD follows the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act which protects the privacy of students. Investigations must be thorough so that factual information is able to be gathered to help determine the outcome," the district stated online. "Marshall ISD is currently investigating a situation that was brought to our attention via social media. We ask that if a student or staff member ever feels threatened, please let an administrator know as soon as possible. Only posting a situation on social media, without telling someone at the campus, delays the process of the investigation."