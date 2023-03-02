Marshall ISD approved the continuation of two teachers stipends programs during a special meeting on Monday.
The programs are for both new teachers and returning teachers, and offer additional bonus money for signing and returning contracts for the new school year.
New teachers who return their contract within five business days receive a sign-on bonus which corresponds to the month of their approval by the school board. Sign on bonuses are $2,000 for May sign on, $1,500 for June sign on and $1,000 for July and August sign on.
Additionally, trustees approved the continuation of an employee retention stipend for the next school year. This means that all employees contracted by Feb. 28 this year for 2023 through 2024 will receive an additional $1,500 stipend.
Assistant Superintendent Andy Chilcoat discussed the items previously with school board members, emphasizing the importance of having sign-on bonuses when it comes to being competitive for hiring in the region.
Board members previously echoed Chilcoat’s sentiments, even requesting him to be sure the stipend amounts were high enough to attract quality teachers and other employees to the district.
Trustees also considered and approved the school’s 2023-23 calendar, as well as took next steps on a number of projects, including the Marshall Stadium renovations and the painting of the multipurpose pavilion.
Discussion regarding the Marshall Junior High School practice field also took place during the meeting.