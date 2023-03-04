Marshall ISD is partnering with East Texas Baptist University to create a new program called the MAV Paraprofessionals Advancing To Higher Education, or MAV PATH, offered to aides within the district.
The new program allows paraprofessional aides the opportunity to earn their teaching certification through ETBU while working as a teacher within the Marshall school district.
This pathway allows an aide the chance to acquire job-embedded experience as a classroom teacher while completing college credits through ETBU to obtain a college degree with teacher certification at no cost to the employee.
“MISD is thrilled to offer this opportunity to some of our finest paraprofessionals. We believe this is a win-win for all involved. I want to thank Blair Blackburn and his ETBU staff for working with MISD to make this happen.” Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said.
Marshall ISD will identify 15 paraprofessionals who have served within the district for at least one year to enroll in the program and will pay each student’s tuition and course fees. In addition, students in the program will have access to all ETBU student services.
“This is a great opportunity to partner with MISD to equip paraprofessionals to become certified teachers. We are always excited to collaborate with the wonderful people at MISD,” Assistant Provost for Adult and Graduate Studies Vince Blankenship said.
Langley said that it is the desire of the district that the program serves as a catalyst for launching MISD staff into successful careers in education. She added that providing additional certified teachers to serve district students helps strengthen the schools academics, allowing MISD to continue to develop the finest citizens and scholars in Texas.
“The most exciting part of MAV Path is the multi-dimensional impact of this educational opportunity for children, teachers, schools, and communities, not to mention the impact on the livelihood of these graduates for years to come,” ETBU Vice President for Academics and Provost Thomas Sanders said. “This program is a family and community systems changer.”