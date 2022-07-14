Marshall ISD trustees are set to host two back-to-back board meetings on Thursday.
The first meeting, is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the superintendent’s conference room inside the Marshall ISD administration building, located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall. Trustees will meet in closed session for a consultation with the district attorney, followed by a deliberation and possible action to terminate an employee mid-contract.
Following the closed session portion of the meeting, the trustees will meet in open session to deliberate and take possible action to set the place and time for a hearing on the recommendation of Superintendent Richele Langley to terminate an employee, including approval of the notice to be sent to the employee.
The trustees are also set to discuss or take action to approve the 2022-23 signing incentive for new teachers.
The second meeting on Thursday will begin at noon in the board room of the administration building and will include an agenda review for the regularly-scheduled monthly trustee meeting set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
The agenda review meeting could see trustees discuss or take action on items, including an endorsement for the Region 7 seat on the Texas Association of School Boards’ board of directors.
The trustees could also discuss a policy change for selecting and reviewing library materials and updated board operating procedures.
Trustees may also discuss or take action to participate in the Region 20-2013 Purchasing Cooperative for 2022-23 and may discuss or approve wage payments from during school closures.
The trustee meetings are open to the public.