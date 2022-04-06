A Marshall ISD elementary campus will soon become a Fine Arts Academy with a focus on the arts throughout each grade level and subject area.
Price T. Young Elementary School, located at 1501 Sanford St. in Marshall, will become Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy by the start of the 2022-23 school year in August.
The campus will remain a kindergarten through fifth grade school, and all current attending students will remain enrolled, PTY Principal Blake Langley said Tuesday.
“Price T. Young Elementary School is already somewhat a fine arts campus in that we are the only elementary in the district to offer theater arts, so it made sense to build upon the foundation already here and make this campus a fine arts campus,” Langley said.
Turning the elementary into a Fine Arts Academy means all of the usual kindergarten through fifth grade subjects will continue to be taught, but a fine arts focus will be integrated throughout the curriculum.
“For example, if a class reads the ‘Three Little Pigs’ in one class, they could also act it out as a play to bring in a theater arts element and then they could go to art class and make masks to form a costume to go along with the play,” Langley said. “There will just be a connection of fine arts focus across the curriculum.”
While all students that attend the new PTY Fine Arts Academy will take music, theater arts and art, including the kindergarten through third grade students, the fourth and fifth grade students will have an opportunity to take additional fine arts-focused elective courses, including strings and dance.
Students not currently zoned to attend PTY may apply to the school by filling out an online application at https://sites.google.com/marshallisd.com/pty-fine-arts-academy/home/application?authuser=0. The application process is set to end on April 19.
Langley said the campus is set to host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on April 12 at the PTY cafeteria. The meeting is open to current PTY parents, or parents of students at other campuses, as well as teachers and community members.
“The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning about the concept and we encourage everyone in the community to come out,” Langley said. “We’re excited to share this opportunity with everyone.”
Langley said students accepted from other Marshall ISD campuses into the PTY Fine Arts Academy will be able to be bused as usual through the district’s transportation system.
Langley said the PTY Fine Arts Academy availability is limited to the number of staff and the physical classroom space available.
Arts Integration
Research shows that introducing children to arts at a young age increases the capacity of memory, attention, and concentration. Students develop a love for learning early, and an immersive fine arts education promotes student engagement, critical thinking skills, and a broader view of the world around us.
The Kennedy Center defines Arts Integration as “an approach to teaching in which students construct and demonstrate understanding through an art form. Students engage in a creative process which connects an art form and another subject area and meets evolving objectives in both.”
At Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy, students will engage in learning through this process. This makes learning come to life with arts application across the curriculum.
Programs To Be Offered
All students in kindergarten through third grade will receive instruction in the following Art disciplines: music, theater and visual arts.
Fourth and fifth grade students will choose two concentrations from the following: choir, strings, theater and visual arts. Fourth and fifth grade students will also have the choice to take dance or traditional PE as their physical education course.