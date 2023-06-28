Marshall ISD trustees received the district’s safety audit report, to positive reviews, during their Monday meeting.
The safety audit is a requirement for the district every three years, according to Assistant Superintendent Andy Chilcoat, who presented on the item to the group.
He explained that the audit is done by a third party company, which is tasked with auditing not just interior and exterior safety elements to the school buildings, but also the district’s plans and other documentations along with how safe students and staff feel in the district.
Chilcoat said that the report found in many ways that Marshall ISD was ahead of where they were required to be when it comes to updated safety measures.
All school districts in Texas are required to install silent panic alarm systems by the 2025–26 school year, a project Marshall already has planned and funded for this fall.
MISD also added to its police force, ensuring that an officer is present at all campuses throughout the school day.
The district also already requires guests to check in when the visit using the Raptor Program, which scans licenses to offer identification and is the recommended system for school safety.
Chilcoat said that the surveys conducted through the audit also found staff at Marshall ISD campuses were well prepared in case of emergency, with clearly outlined safety goals and priorities emphasized to them. Staff was found to be responsible always for ensuring exterior doors were locked and secured, which they passed with flying colors.
He added that all schools were also found to have finished the proper drills for the year, as well as had and maintained correct documentation for safety drills and other emergency plans.
The only concerns outlined by the audit were a number of the school’s locations in proximity to highways and railroad tracks.
The audit found that about 20,000 vehicles pass close to the schools located on U.S. 59 every day, as well as 18,000 that pass close to schools located on U.S. 80. Additionally, all MISD campuses on the north side of Marshall are in close proximity to railroad tracks, which offer a safety risk.
Chilcoat added that the school district was already aware of these concerns, and have worked to address those safety issues.
The audit also recommended that the school district add more cameras to its already existing camera system, to ensure cameras are covering the ingress and egress of each campus. Chilcoat said that the district already had planned to add additional cameras to the system, where funding would allow.
The audit also recommended adding improved fencing and additional visual barriers surrounding playgrounds on the elementary school campuses, but with special consideration paid to Sam Houston Elementary School.
Additionally, Chilcoat said that the district was encouraged to keep doing what they had been in regards to training and preparation for any emergency situation.