Marshall ISD receives overall 'B' accountability rating from TEA

After a two-year pause from issuing district and campus accountability ratings due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency this week released ratings showing Marshall ISD improved from an overall “C” to a “B” as a district.
The 2022 A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses were issued for the first time since 2019 this week, and Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said she is pleased with her district’s performance.
Marshall ISD scored an overall grade of 82 out of 100 points on three key areas, which include student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps with no distinctions.
On student achievement, the district scored 76 out of 100. On school progress, the district scored 86 out of 100, and on closing gaps, the district scored 74 out of 100.
“Marshall ISD is extremely proud of the work that has been put in by our students, teachers, staff and parents over the past two years as COVID-19 has become a part of our lives,” Langley said Tuesday. “Our students and staff have been hindered by illness just as everyone else has, yet our teachers have continued to teach and our students have continued to grow academically.”
Langley said the district has continued to show improvement the past couple of years despite the pandemic and that this week’s rating is evidence of that growth.
“Marshall ISD has shown significant growth based on the STAAR/EOC (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness/End of Course) assessments, and we are very proud to have received a ‘B’ as a district,” she said. “One positive aspect to an accountability system is that it gives a snapshot of how the students performed on a given day, and we can use that data to observe our strengths and our weaknesses. Our administrative team and our teachers are digging into the data, to determine the areas where we will remain on course and which areas need strengthening.”
Langley said the district has focused on improving each students’ reading skills and will continue to focus on reading comprehension while also working on the other test subject areas.
“Marshall ISD has spent a significant amount of academic time on making sure our students are reading on grade level and our scores have proven that was time well spent,” she said. “Moving forward, we will continue to focus on reading, while also ensuring that math, science and social studies show growth. We are looking forward to another successful year in 2022-23.”
Part of the TEA’s ratings also included campus ratings for each Marshall ISD school.
Marshall High School scored an overall “C” rating, earning 79 out of 100 points, which is slightly improved from the 71 out of 100 “C” rating the campus scored in 2019, the last time ratings were calculated.
Marshall Early Graduation School scored an overall “F” rating, earning 50 out of 100 points. The TEA formally denotes any rating under a “C” this year with a “Not Rated” rating to align with Senate Bill 1365, which requires a “Not Rated” label for any campus with an overall scaled score less than 70 out of 100. The purpose of the bill is to allow a failing campus or district to allow time for improvement before intervention is required by the state.
Marshall Junior High School scored an overall “B” rating, earning 81 out of 100 points, which is much improved from the 66 out of 100 “D” rating the campus scored in 2019, the last time ratings were calculated.
Sam Houston Elementary School scored an overall “A” rating, earning 90 out of 100 points, which is just slightly down from the 94 out of 100 “A” rating the campus scored in 2019, the last time ratings were calculated. The campus also scored one distinction for post-secondary readiness. A distinction designation acknowledges a district or campus for outstanding achievement based on the outcomes of different performance indicators.
Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy scored an overall “D” rating, earning 61 out of 100 points, which is slightly down from the 69 out of 100 “D” rating the campus scored in 2019, the last time ratings were calculated. The TEA formally denotes the campus with a “Not Rated” rating to align with Senate Bill 1365, which requires a “Not Rated” label for any campus with an overall scaled score less than 70 out of 100. The purpose of the bill is to allow a failing campus or district to allow time for improvement before intervention is required by the state.
David Crockett Elementary School scored an overall “D” rating, earning 62 out of 100 points, which is down from the 75 out of 100 “C” rating the campus scored in 2019, the last time ratings were calculated. The TEA formally denotes the campus with a “Not Rated” rating to align with Senate Bill 1365, which requires a “Not Rated” label for any campus with an overall scaled score less than 70 out of 100. The purpose of the bill is to allow a failing campus or district to allow time for improvement before intervention is required by the state.
William B. Travis Elementary School scored an overall “B” rating, earning 86 out of 100 points, which is improved from the 79 out of 100 “C” rating the campus scored in 2019, the last time ratings were calculated.
Marshall Early Childhood Center scored an overall “A” rating, earning 90 out of 100 points, which is slightly down from the 94 out of 100 “A” rating the campus scored in 2019, the last time ratings were calculated.