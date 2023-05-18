Marshall ISD honored graduating seniors who in the Top 10 percent for their graduating class and their most influential teachers who made that possible during the annual Maverick Honors Banquet on Tuesday.
The event was hosted by the Marshall Education Foundation at Warehouse 208 in Marshall, with 29 students honored during the event for their hard work throughout their high school career.
“This is my third year at one of these events, and this is by far the biggest we have had yet,” said Superintendent Richele Langley. “I am so excited you are all here to honor our students who made the Top 10 percent, but also for them to honor their most influential educators.”
Each student invited one educator or other staff member in Marshall ISD who was the most influential person to them throughout their schooling to be their guest at the banquet.
According to Langley, students throughout the years have chosen to honor a wide range of MISD staff during the event. This year’s seniors followed the trend as well, with many choosing to honor athletic coaches, elementary school teachers, math and English educators and more.
“My favorite thing about attending these events is to see who students choose as their most influential educators,” Langley said, “We have so many amazing staff member in MISD, so its always wonderful to see so many of them recognized.”
Students honored at the event included the following:
- Valedictorian Vinuth Gamage
- Salutatorian Emily Patel
- Julia Carlile
- Kenleigh Lindemann
- Alyson Roberson
- Jonah Baird
- Karina Cordova
- Alyssa Vences
- Nathaly Tinoco
- Eduardo Fajardo
- Are’anna Gill
- Isabella Emery
- A’laiah Allen
- Jaylon McFarland
- Levi Ford
- Santiago Luna Zuniga
- Jayani Shepard
- Iris Oviedo-Hernandez
- Lareina Raymundo
- Liobardo Fajardo
- Adriana Martinez-Landaverde
- Rashower Bennett-Jenkins
- Trystan Stephens
- Bailey Glanton
- Ethan Seals
- Ashyia Wilder
- Caitlyn Ellenburg
- Andrew Paul
- Zachary Smith
The event was made possible due to a range of sponsors, including presenting sponsors River City Iron and Metal and Mike Emery Properties. These students along with the rest of the Marshall High School 2023 graduating class will officially walk the stage and accept their diplomas this Friday.