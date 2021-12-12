Marshall ISD officials on Friday released statements and a video explaining their investigation this week into reported threats the district later found to be “not credible.”
Following a reported threat that led to a lockdown of the Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School campuses that was found “not credible” on Thursday and a separate reported threat later, district officials released statements and a video on Friday detailing how the threats were investigated and why they were found not credible.
Several parents were posting concerns on social media Friday morning about sending their students to school, and some of those parents admitted they kept their students home as a precaution.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said Friday the district sent out an all-call to parents Friday morning and made a statement on social media informing parents the campuses were safe and the threats were investigated and unfounded.
“Yesterday we had an issue with some of our students at Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School receiving texts from an unknown number that threatened to ‘shoot the school,’” Langley said. “We immediately began investigating to find that across the state and country, people are using an app that allows them to change their phone number, and these criminals are sending out fake threats to our students.”
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent Andy Chilcoat said in the video that the threat was traced by the FBI to a business in Ohio.
“(Thursday), we found out that this also happened in Longview and Bryan, as well as other districts across Texas and in other states,” Langley said. “We have turned that over to the Marshall Police Department, and we are hopeful they, along with other law enforcement officials including the FBI, will be able to solve this awful crime.”
Langley said a separate reported threat later involving a specific Marshall ISD student was investigated and also found not to be credible.
“After that, Marshall ISD received a text thread from a student where someone had said a specific student was going to ‘shoot the school.’ We now believe that this thread began with speculation that the fake news was believed to be sent by one of our students who had been placed on suspension due to a fight earlier in the week,” Langley said. “The Marshall ISD Police Department and school officials went to the student’s home and spoke to him and his mother. The mother and student stated to our officials that he had not stated that, and that he would be staying at home as he fulfilled his suspension.”
Langley said officials later received another text thread that said the student’s reported threat was fake.
“Marshall ISD has since been sent a thread that this student never stated such, and the initial thread was also inaccurate,” she said. “However, this student has been fully investigated and disciplined per school code of conduct, as deemed appropriate.”
Langley said the district notified parents of the investigation, but rumors and speculation on social media spurred both reported threats.
“Marshall ISD made two posts and one call out, however, social media continued to speculate,” she said. “Marshall ISD has asked for anyone with questions or concerns to please call the superintendent at (903) 927-8701 or their campus administration with their concerns rather than following social media posts that are more often sensationalized or partial truths.”
Langley said the safety of students and staff continues to be the focus of Marshall ISD officials.
“Marshall ISD knows that safety is the key to a child receiving a good education,” she said. “They must feel safe before they can learn. We also want the public to understand that school districts must follow a safety protocol and a confidentiality protocol.”
Those protocols are detailed further in the YouTube video posted on the district’s Facebook page.
To view the video detailing the investigation process, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrmBtfbEdBk
Langley said in response to parents’ questions about the absences of students who were kept home on Friday that all absences that are called in by the parent will be excused.
“Our attendance policy states that for any absence of a student, if a parent or guardian contacts the campus, the absence will be excused; however, the absence does count against the student toward truancy and exam exemptions,” she said. “A doctor’s note for an illness absence or a UIL absence will not count against them toward truancy or exam exemptions.”
Langley again encouraged parents to contact the district directly with questions or concerns.
“Again, rather than going to social media for speculative information, if a parent has a question, please feel free to contact the superintendent, Chilcoat or campus administration,” she said.