The JROTC unit from Marshall ISD is preparing for the first ever JROTC National Archery Competition in Kentucky that the Air Force has been invited to, giving the program an exciting chance to follow up on their distinguished unit award given at the end of 2022.
The Marshall ISD JROTC program has recently been gearing up for the state tournament archery competition in Belton, Texas scheduled for March 21st, and if they qualify, will be moving on to the Eastern Regional competition.
As the first year for the Air Force to be invited to the JROTC tournament, the unit which is helmed by Master Sergeant Brian Cumberland, is one of only thirteen different Air Force units to have been invited and are eager to showcase their skills in the increasingly popular competition.
Last year, the program was given the distinguished unit award to commend their performance, and in January they were given a new evaluation that exceeded all standards. This will now allow the unit to earn the chance to be awarded as a distinguished unit with merit, something Master Sergeant Cumberland said they have been working towards for many months.
The program has seen a resurgence of popularity following the COVID restrictions and now the unit is more diverse than ever with members from many niches including football, baseball, band, and cheerleaders included.
“More students are coming because they want to just hone their leadership skills,” said Master Sergeant Cumberland. “They want to be able to put that on a resume, and learn communication skills and leadership skills and be part of our family because that’s what we really are.”
The Marshall ISD JROTC program is cadet led, meaning that the formation of the archery team and any others like the recently created strategy team, is spearheaded by the members themselves from practices to competition. This is supported by the JROTC’s Cadet Leadership Course hosted this year by Grambling University where surrounding states participate in a national event that is aimed at assisting potential leadership candidates to excel in their unit and eventual career choices.
This year, the JROTC at Marshall ISD is also striving to earn the Silver Star Community Service award as well, having already garnered over four thousand hours of community service to put them in the running alongside the top ten percent of JROTCs nationwide. Just a few of the opportunities the JROTC unit has participated in for community service include the Marshall Regional Arts Council, Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, as well as meeting with local officials and attending board meetings to learn how to better serve the community.
“You want to be able to give them opportunities,” said Master Sergeant Cumberland. “Because that’s what my main goal is, to give them experiences and opportunities that they are going to remember.”
In order to realize many of these opportunities — including the upcoming archery competition — Master Sergeant Cumberland said that community support such as donations and volunteering are key. There is currently a spring 2023 fundraiser online to raise money for equipment and other expenses needed. You can support the JROTC program fundraiser with a tax deductible donation at the link provided on their Facebook page.
The upcoming archery competition has been a welcome opportunity for the unit to focus on some of the most important elements of membership to the JROTC program including team building, leadership, and listening. Together, these are designed to help members of the unit become successful in their life beyond school and their membership in the program.
“My thing that I’ve come up with is the three “Ds” for them,” explained Master Sergeant Cumberland. “We’re trying to get every cadet to realize they need to find a direction in life that they want to go in. They need to find the discipline to get to that, whatever they might choose, and they need to be different.”
“Being all the same doesn’t get you the stuff that you really need to be successful,” he continued. “And we want successful people, because the more successful people we have in the community, the more successful our community is overall.”
The state-level archery tournament will be in Belton, Texas on March 21st, with qualifying units then moving on to the Eastern Regional competition. Marshall ISD’s JROTC unit will also be participating in events including the award banquet at the school auditorium and an upcoming military ball at the Boys and Girls Club in Marshall, as well as the weeklong Cadet Leadership Course.