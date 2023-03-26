This upcoming election season, Marshall residents will only have one item on the ballot to consider: A $41.9 million school bond vote called by Marshall ISD to fund needed renovations at Marshall High School.
The bond proposition will have “This is a property tax increase” printed above it on the ballot, though Assistant Superintendent Andrew Chilcoat said that this is not the case.
He stated that Marshall ISD has been working closely with its financial representatives to ensure that the bond project does not exceed the amount which would require an increase, leaving the community with a zero percent tax increase if approved.
“It’s state law since 2019 to have that printed above any bond proposition on a ballot, whether or not there will be a tax increase for citizens,” said Jerry Hancock, MISD Director of Strategic Planning.
In fact, the school district is able to bond up to $45 million without forcing an increase in taxes, though Chilcoat stated the district did not require the highest possible amount to fund renovations.
“We are very dedicated to a zero percent tax increase because of this bond,” Chilcoat said, “I want the public to understand there is only so much control the school district has over taxes. We don’t control property taxes, but if this bond passes any tax increase will not be because of this bond.”
Planned Renovations
The renovations planned through the bond will touch every portion of Marshall High School, renovating both the interior and exterior of the building as well as funding two new build projects connected to the school.
The lower levels of the school, including renovation plans for common areas, administration offices, cafeteria, band and choir hall, nurse area and the shop area, come to over $10 million.
Cost estimates for the upper levels of the school, including the media center and library, core classrooms, and the drama and journalism classrooms come to over $13 million.
Estimates for the new build items include $6 million for the new construction of shop areas and CTE center building, over $3 million for a new auxiliary gym, and an additional $2 million for the construction of new exterior elevators at the school.
These costs, in addition to other changes such as a fire and sprinkler system for the school, upgraded fire alarm system, new way finding signage throughout corridors, replacing floors in second floor commons and replacing floors in the science classrooms, bring the costs total to $41.9 million, with contingency costs included.
The school board, using funds from the general fund for the district, has already completed a number of renovations to the school throughout the last few years.
The board has funded renovations to the auditorium, high school gymnasium, bathrooms throughout the school, science labs, added secure entrance to all 33 of the entry points to the high school, added the new agricultural barn and even replaced the school roof and air conditioning system, all without calling for a bond.
“The state only allows for us to do so much, with so much money, when it comes to maintenance and renovations, we are given a budget,” Chilcoat said, “So when it comes to big, sweeping renovations that need to be made, we can’t do them without calling for a bond.”
How School Bonds Work
A school bond works much like a traditional loan, with the community voting on whether or not they allow the school board to take out that portion of money.
If the bond item is approved during the May election, this would allow the school district to sell bonds, the funds from which would be used to make the listed necessary repairs.
Investors who buy the bonds are paid back, with interest, using funds collected through property taxes.
A school bond approval does not mean automatically that property taxes would increase, and depends largely on the amount needed to be bonded to cover project costs. If the bond amount is low enough to be covered by projected property tax values, then taxes would not increase.
The school district’s financial standing also plays a major roll in the amounts to be repaid, with lower interest rates given to districts with higher financial standing.
Marshall ISD has the highest possible financial standing, AAA, which Chilcoat said is one of the reasons as to why the district has been able to maintain a zero tax increase with this bond proposition.
Before this bond proposition, MISD most recently called for a bond in 2015 at the cost of $109 million. This bond was used to fund the creation of a new junior high, Sam Houston Elementary School, among other things.
Hancock said that the main reason the 2015 bond was called for such a high number was due to the fact that no bond had been called in the district for the last 30 years.
Since that time, the district has been able to refinance the bond sold in 2015 and save the taxpayers over $11 million on that project.
“That’s not a small amount, and we don’t take it lightly,” Chilcoat said, “It’s important to use that we are smart with the districts funds.”
By calling a bond in 2023, Hancock said that the district is looking to avoid calling for another $100 million bond, by calling for bonds for needed repairs sooner rather than waiting for them to fall apart.
“We want to get ahead, instead of working our way to fixing things, we want to be able to replace things as they need replaced. We need to offer our students the best possible learning environment that we can.”