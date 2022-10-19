Marshall ISD voted to officially apply for the Texas Education Agency 2022-23 Title 1, 1003 School Improvement Grant during its regular board meeting Monday.
The grant, if approved, could mean all three Marshall campuses could see an additional $43,000 in funding for various projects as applied through the program.
The TEA stated that school districts may apply “for an identified grant path aimed at improving capacity building at the campus level through participation in an Education Service Center (ESC) Vetted Improvement Program (VIP) and/or participation in an external VIP”.
This grant program application process will begin in January of 2023.