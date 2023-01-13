Community members will receive an update on a long-range facilities plan for Marshall High School from recent committee meetings during Monday’s regularly scheduled Marshall ISD school board meeting.
The facilities committee has been meeting since November 2022, touring facilities and meeting with engineers and designers to get information on, and suggest input into the plans for updates to the MHS facilities.
A presentation of the committee’s recommendations will take place during Thursday’s board meeting, with school board members able to offer their own input and finalize the plans for facilities before funding conversations can begin.
Other Agenda Items
Also during Monday’s meeting school board members will hear a report on the school districts 2021-2022 audit report. Mike Hallum, with Knuckols Duvall Hallum & Co, will present the yearly audit to the community.
School board members will then vote whether or not to accept the official audit report and the financial report presented on the previous year.
Board members will also vote on whether or not to participate in the Texas SmartBuy Membership program, formally known as the State of Texas Co-Operative. This program allows participating state and government funded entities to purchase supplies at a discounted rate based on state contracts.
Community members will also hear a proclamation for Board Appreciation Month during Monday’s regular school board meeting.
The regular meeting will be held at the Marshall Administration building located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.