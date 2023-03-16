The Marshall ISD school board will convene Monday for its regularly scheduled meeting, with the group not planning to call their regular Thursday agenda review meeting this week due to Spring Break.
Monday’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Marshall Administration Building, located at 1305 East Pinecrest Drive in Marshall. The meeting is open to the public.
Marshall trustees will consider approval of a joint elections agreement with Waskom ISD during the meeting, as well as consider approval of an updated elections contract.
The contract no longer requires elections for trustees, who are all unopposed on the ballot for reelection, and will only consider the Marshall ISD bond election for May 6.
Trustees will also consider approval of auction items during the meeting.
If trustees have additional personnel matters to consider, they will break into closed session to do so then reconvene to vote on the matters before adjourning the meeting.
For more information on the meetings agenda, or on upcoming events planned by the Marshall ISD school board, community members can go to www.marshallisd.com.