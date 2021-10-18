The Marshall ISD school board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Pat R. Smith-Gasperson Board Room, 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
Superintendent Richele Langley will recognize principals and give her regular report, while Brad Ash will present a facilities update and Debbie Crooms will present a data review.
The board will consider approving school health advisory council members for the 2021-22 school year and possibly take action on the Harrison Central Appraisal District selection ballot for 2021-22.
The board will also consider the nomination of Helen Warwick to attend the National School Board Association’s Advocacy Institute in Washington, D.C. next January.
Other items on the board’s agenda include considering budget amendments and parking lot renovations.
The board is also set to meet in closed session to consult with their attorney and discuss personnel matters.