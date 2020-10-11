School menus for the Marshall Independent School District for the week of Oct. 12-16, 2020.
The complete October 2020 menu is located online at https://www.marshallisd.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_1108165/Image/Departments/Child%20Nutrition/2020-2021%20Menus/October%20Menu%202020.pdf
Please note: Students who have chosen Virtual Learning are eligible to receive breakfast and lunch.
MISD will not be delivering the meals but will make them available for pickup. The process for this can be scheduled through our Child Nutrition Department.
For more information and to schedule your meal pick up, please contact Laura Kavanaugh, Child Nutrition Coordinator, at 903-927-8877 or via email at kavanaughlc@marshallisd.com
MARSHALL EARLY
CHILDHOOD CENTER
MONDAY, OCT. 12 — Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Fruit. Lunch: Turkey & Cheese Sub; Crinkle Fries; Glazed Carrots; Applesauce.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13 — Breakfast: Chicken & Waffles; Fruit Juice. Lunch: Steak Fingers; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Broccoli & Cheese; Pears.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14 — Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick; Fruit. Lunch: Quesadilla; Refried Beans; Corn; Apple Slices.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15 — Fall Break — No School.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16 — Fall Break — No School.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
(Grades K-5)
MONDAY, OCT. 12 — Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Fruit. Lunch: Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich; Crinkle Fries; Glazed Carrots; Applesauce.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13 — Breakfast: Chicken & Waffles; Fruit Juice. Lunch: Chicken Nuggets; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Broccoli & Cheese; Pears.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14 — Breakfast: Muffin/Eggs; Fruit. Lunch: Quesadilla; Refried Beans; Corn; Apple Slices.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15 — Fall Break — No School.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16 — Fall Break — No School.
MARSHALL JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL (Grades 6-8)
MONDAY, OCT. 12 — Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Fruit. Lunch: Hot & Spicy Chicken Patty Sandwich; Crinkle Fries; Glazed Carrots; Applesauce.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13 — Breakfast: Chicken & Waffles; Fruit Juice. Lunch: Chicken Strips; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Broccoli & Cheese; Pears.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14 — Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick; Fruit. Lunch: Quesadilla; Refried Beans; Corn; Apple Slices.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15 — Fall Break — No School.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16 — Fall Break — No School.
MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL
(Grades 9-12)
MONDAY, OCT. 12 — Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich; Crinkle Fries; Glazed Carrots; Applesauce.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13 — Breakfast: Chicken Biscuit; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Steak Fingers; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Broccoli & Cheese; Pears.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14 — Breakfast: Eggstravaganza/Toast/Hash Browns; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Cheeseburger; Tater Tots; Ranch Style Beans; Apple Slices.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15 — Fall Break — No School.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16 — Fall Break — No School.
MARSHALL EARLY
GRADUATION SCHOOL
MONDAY, OCT. 12 — Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Chicken Nuggets; Crinkle Fries; Glazed Carrots; Applesauce.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13 — Breakfast: Chicken Biscuit; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Meatloaf; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Blackeye Peas; Pears.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14 — Breakfast: Eggstravaganza/Toast/Hash Browns; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Loaded Baked Potato; Breadsticks; Ranch Style Beans; Green Salad; Apple Slices.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15 — Fall Break — No School.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16 — Fall Break — No School.