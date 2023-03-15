Marshall High School and Junior High School orchestras participated in the University Interscholastic League’s annual orchestra and sight reading music competitions last week.
Marshall High School students received superior ratings in sight reading at the competition, a well as excellent ratings on stage.
“These students have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this contest,” Marshall ISD Director of Communications Sydney Black said.
Both teams are taught by Megan Parks.
The annual competition is hosted by the University of Texas at Austin, where participating students learned three separate selections, all from different composers, which they perfected and performed for judges.