Marshall ISD students are spending their summer months reading, thanks to the district’s new Summer Reading Initiative but the district is also looking to offer incentives to those students who go above and beyond.
Marshall ISD is currently seeking sponsorships from area businesses, organizations or individuals to provide students across the district incentives as they continue to read throughout the summer. The sponsorships will fund awards and incentives for students to continue reading.
“Our goal for our sponsorships is $10,000,” Marshall ISD Community Coordinator Jessica Scott said Thursday. “Another need we have, for our older kids, is to have gift cards to local restaurants donated, since we, as a district, are not permitted to purchase gift cards.”
The gift cards, in increments of $10 to $25, could be purchased to total the different sponsorship levels, which range from $500, $750, $1,250 or $2,000.
“For instance, a business or organization could purchase 50 $10 gift cards for our $500 level sponsorship, gift cards to Dairy Queen or Sonic, somewhere kids can go grab a treat,” Scott said. “I can write a letter for tax purposes, for the tax deductible sponsorship. These are incentives for our older kids, high school and junior high school students, as they join the zoom community reads and complete other projects.”
The Marshall ISD Summer Reading Initiative was started this year to help close learning gaps that appeared due to the interruption of the past school year from the COVID-19 pandemic.
All students, grades pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, are required to read during the summer months and each was provided a book from the district. The district is also hosting Zoom Community Reads weekly, with the next set at noon on June 16, for junior high and high school students to participate in and earn extra incentives.
Students must complete projects throughout the summer while reading their books and book reports must be turned in at the start of school.
“We’ve purchased bookmarks so every student will get a bookmark but we also have other tangible incentives, which are different for each grade level, that will be awarded throughout the summer and the first six weeks of school,” Scott said. “We want to encourage our readers along the way so we are looking for some help from our community.”
Anyone with questions about the sponsorship levels or to claim a spot, call Scott at 903-927-8713 or email her at scottjl@marshallisd.com.
For more details on the Marshall ISD Summer Reading Initiative, visit https://bit.ly/3isa6JJ