Marshall ISD trustees on Tuesday voted unanimously to hire a new custodial company to handle the district's cleaning needs and the board also heard updates about campus projects.
Marshall ISD trustees on Tuesday unanimously voted to hire AHI Custodial Services out of Dallas as the district's newest outsourced custodial services provider.
The company will provide four additional employees - for a total of 50 employees - providing more custodial services coverage across the district, Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat said. The new company will begin with the district in June 15 at an increased cost of $200,000. The contract was approved with AHI Custodial Services for one year.
Architect Heath Aggen of Goodwin, Lassiter and Strong Architects out of Lufkin gave trustees an update on Tuesday about the $3 million renovation and update project at the Marshall Early Childhood Center.
The MECC campus is currently housed at 1600 Meadow St. in Marshall at the former South Marshall Elementary School campus, currently houses
Aggen said a full typographical survey has now been completed. The scope of the work for the project will include creating a new secure entry vestibule for guest check in at the campus, as well as adding additional classrooms and counseling rooms and other general cosmetic updates.
The project will include eight additional classrooms, a new media center room, access to the campus' library without having to go outside, a secure vestibule entry, a limited use elevator for the physically impaired between the two levels and adding four additional classrooms and office space at Lil Mav Academy.
Each additional classroom will be 800 sq. ft., meeting the requirements from the Texas Education Agency.
The campus entrance will also have a complete redesign and the campus playground will be enclosed on three sides. Future room will be allowed for the addition of another wing on the campus that would then allow the playground to be fully enclosed on all sides.
"It's a good building, it just needs new life," Aggen said Tuesday. "We will bring new life and a new look to the school. Almost everything at the campus will be freshened and touched up and we will be able to build while school is still in session."
Now the plans will be given to the project's Construction Manager at Risk and then the bidding processes will begin. Chilcoat said construction is set to begin on the project in January of 2023.
Chilcoat said the Marshall High School Culinary Arts room will also receive an update.
"The Culinary Arts Room will be completely updated to be a commercial kitchen," Chilcoat said.
The $300,000 update project will include the installation of a new 20 ft. vent hood in the room for all of the stoves and ovens. The room will also receive new refrigeration and shelving, prep areas and a sanitizing and cleaning area. The old equipment currently in the room will be auctioned off.
Chilcoat said the updates at the Culinary Arts room will happen this summer.