Marshall ISD trustees on Monday voted to sell an unused parking lot back to the local bank who donated it to the district years ago.
Trustees on Monday voted to sell the about half-acre parking lot property located between BancorpSouth on Pinecrest Drive and Maverick Stadium.
The parking lot, which was originally donated to Marshall ISD by BancorpSouth some years ago, has remained unused by the district and the bank is now in need of the property.
Trustees voted on Monday to sell the property to BancorpSouth for $20,000.