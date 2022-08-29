The Marshall ISD Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. in the Lecture Hall, 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
Trustees will hold a public hearing on Monday to discuss and approve the budget and proposed tax rate. They will also consider approving the Risk Management Cooperative of Texas for 2022-2023, the final budget amendments for 2021-2022, the 2022 tax roll, the 2022-2023 budget adoption, and the ordinance setting the 2022-2023 tax rate for MISD.
The meeting will propose the general fund budget, food service budget, and proposed interest and sinking fund budgets for 2022-2023. Susie Bryd, MISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance, will moderate all discussions.
Following the public hearing portion of the meeting, the trustees will convene in closed session to deliberate and possibly act on hires and resignations. The Marshall Early Childhood Center floor plan will also be discussed.
The meetings of the trustees are open to the public.