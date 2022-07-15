The first day of school is now less than a month away for most East Texas schools, and Marshall ISD is looking to fill its open employee slots by hosting a job fair event on July 21.
The Marshall ISD Job Fair, set for 4 to 6 p.m. at the Marshall Junior High School Cafeteria at 2710 E. Travis St., will allow potential employees to apply for open positions and learn about benefits provided by working for the district.
The district is looking to hire new employees at all campuses in the position of teachers, cooks, bus drivers, instructional aides, interventionists, groundskeepers, nurses and more.
The district, one of the highest paying for teacher salaries in Harrison County, also provides a benefits package for employees that included medical, dental and vision coverage, as well as low cost childcare at Lil Mav Academy. Marshall ISD also pays $225 towards employees’ benefits package costs.
Annual salaries for first year teachers at the district begin at about $42,000. Marshall ISD is open to hire candidates with a teaching certificate and those with a bachelor’s degree interested in earning a teaching certificate.
Raises Approved
Most recently, the Marshall ISD trustees approved raises for all non-teaching staff and also approved additional incentives and benefits for teachers.
Trustees this summer voted to implement a 4% raise for all non-teaching staff for the 2022-23 school year.
Teachers will receive their usual step raises as per their service year and previously received a 4% pay increase at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
In addition to the 4% pay increase for the non-teaching staff, trustees also approved additional pay for teachers who are willing to accept additional students into their classrooms.
“Teachers will receive extra pay, based on their base salary, that extra pay could be from $5,400 to $8,000, if they accept additional students in to their classroom,” Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat said previously. “We have already received feedback from our principals that several teachers are choosing this option. The teachers are excited about this and so are our principals.”
The teachers could be agreeing to accept about four to five additional students in their classroom to receive the extra pay.
In addition to that incentive, trustees also approved a sick leave buy back plan for teachers.
Teachers with up to five remaining sick days can choose to have the district buy back those sick days, allowing for extra money in the teachers’ pockets at the end of the year.
Marshall ISD employs about 800 employees districtwide, Chilcoat said.
Potential employees are invited to turn in an application online anytime by visiting www.marshallisd.com.